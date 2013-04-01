Juventus play down Allegri exit rumours

Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici talked from Amatrice where he was awarded as the Italian manager of the year. The Old Lady’s representative does not release many interviews and his presence yesterday night was big news for every journalist attending the event.



Paratici was asked his thoughts about the future of Massimiliano Allegri who is said to be a target of Barcelona and Arsenal.



The Italian tactician’s contract with Juventus expires in 2018 but sources have told calciomercato.com that the manager and the club will part companies at the end of the season.



“Allegri is a great manager and we are very happy with him”, Paratici said.



“We think he is one of the best managers out there and, for us, it is sure that he will stay here in the future.”



Allegri joined Juventus in summer 2014 when he had to replace Antonio Conte at the beginning of the summer training camp. The Italian tactician has won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia and one Italian Supercup, reaching the Champions League final in his first campaign at the J Stadium.

