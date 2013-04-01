Juventus could be set to bench Chelsea loanee Juan Cuadrado and star wingback Alex Sandro,

The idea is that the Bianconeri are set to opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, and are set to choose between Dani Alves, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Juan Cuadrado. To contain the dangerous Neymar, Juventus Coach Max Allegri wants to count on the former two to play a more defensive role and try to limit the Brazilian’s forays.

Cuadrado would therefore come on in the second half in order to give the Bianconeri a shot in the arm. They’re planning for both legs, and the priority is to not concede at home.

But why would Alex Sandro be benched? The Brazilian star isn’t just carrying a slight knock, he’s failed to impress Coach Allegri with his attitude of late, which explains why Kwadwo Asamoah was given the start against Milan and Napoli.

Again, the decision will also depend on Allegri feeling confident about the Ghanaian somehow containing a certain Lionel Messi...