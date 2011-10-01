Juventus have another veteran signing up their sleeves.

The Bianconeri are set to try to make a bid for Andres Iniesta, according to the

The Bianconeri have already rebooted the careers of the likes of Sami Khedira, Mario Manduzkic and Daniel Alves, the latter being rumoured to be the connection with Iniesta.

Juventus are set to face Real Madrid in Cardiff early next month in the Champions League final, and he has scored two Serie A goals this season, adding another in the return semi-final against AS Monaco.

The Catalan star’s deal is set to expire next summer, and he has yet to agree to a new contract with the Catalans, recently saying that he wouldn’t ‘stay for the sake of staying at Barcelona’.

“There will never be a problem between Iniesta and Barcelona,” the 32-year-old recently told the press at a conference.

“I’ve always been clear on that and today, the only thing that would stop me playing would be not winning a title [Champions League and La Liga].

“Beyond that, only at the end of the season will the time come to take everything into account.

“I’m not saying I won’t extend my deal, but I’ll never choose to remain at Barca for the sake of remaining”.