Juventus are interested in signing Alessio Romagnoli from rivals Milan.



The up-and-coming centre-back is considered to be one of the most promising players of Italy’s new generation, and was the subject of a rumoured €50 million Antonio Conte offer in the summer of 2016.



The Rossoneri are going through a period of great instability, having just sacked Coach Vincenzo Montella after a disappointing 0-0 draw at home with Torino.