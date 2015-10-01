Juventus ponder shock swoop for AC Milan star, Chelsea target
27 November at 19:45
Juventus are interested in signing Alessio Romagnoli from rivals Milan.
The up-and-coming centre-back is considered to be one of the most promising players of Italy’s new generation, and was the subject of a rumoured €50 million Antonio Conte offer in the summer of 2016.
The Rossoneri are going through a period of great instability, having just sacked Coach Vincenzo Montella after a disappointing 0-0 draw at home with Torino.
They are closer to the middle of the table (tenth place) than they are to the Champions League places.
Were they to fail to qualify for Champions League football, Romagnoli could be tempted to leave with the right offer. Juventus ended up swapping centre-back Leonardo Bonucci for Mattia De Sciglio this weekend, after all, the sign that the two teams are willing to do business.
Romagnoli was signed by the Rossoneri in what was certainly Adriano Galliani’s final coup, though he did pay a combined €45 million for the centre-back and Andrea Bertolacci combined, the latter ending up as a bust.
Though the former Sampdoria loanee enjoyed a strong opening season with Milan, he has yet to play particularly well this year, though Coach Montella’s departure may have something to do with it.
