Juventus potentially huge blow ahead of game vs AC Milan
30 March at 21:15Italian serie A leaders Juventus have suffered a huge blow ahead of their Champions League clash against AC Milan.
On the eve of the match against the Rossoneri, Massimiliano Allegri has announced the squad which sees Juan Cuardradro returning Mandzukic is absent due to a bruise on his left leg which he received during a late training session.
Juventus will be heading into the match looking to strengthen their lead over second placed Napoli. Meanwhile AC Milan will be hoping to use the game to prove that they can still compete with the best teams in the Serie A following their decline during recent years as well as to try and boost their chances of challenging for a place in the Europa League.
The squad is: 1. Buffon, 2 De Sciglio,3 Chiellini, 4. Benatia,5. Pjanic, 6. Khedira,7. Cuadrado,8. Marchisio, 9. Higuain,10. Dybala, 11. Douglas Costa,14. Matuidi,15. Barzagli, 16. Pinsoglio,21 Howedes,22. Asamoah, 23. Szczesny,24 Rugani, 26. Lichtsteiner,27 Sturaro,30 Bentancur.
