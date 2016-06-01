Juventus pounce on €50m Real Madrid starlet
29 March at 18:55Juventus are filling a transfer shortlist as the Serie A giants will be in desperate need of signing at least one new winger in the summer given that Marko Pjaca has been ruled out for six months and that Allegri or whoever will succeed him will need to add depth to Juventus’ attacking department.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via ilbianconero), the bianconeri are interested in signing Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio who is getting little game time at the Santiago Bernabeu despite a very good start to the season as the 21-year-old scored one goal in the European Supercup final against Sevilla this past August.
Asensio, however, has barely played 1000 minutes in all competition so far this season and the player is clearly not enthusiastic about his playing time in the Spanish capital.
Juventus scouts closely monitored Asensio during the friendly U21 meeting between Italy and Spain two days ago.
Although Zinedine Zidane is not playing Asensio on a regular basis, Real Madrid would demand € 50 million to sell the player in the summer but Juventus would prefer to negotiate the player’s transfer for a lower fee. Meantime, they are keeping tabs on the unhappy Spanish starlet.
