Juventus are set to make an

80 million offer this summer for PSG’s Marco Verratti.

The 24-year-old midfielder recently

Inter, for their part, seem to be too far behind, despite their new mega-bucks owners. The reason is simple: with Roma and Napoli far ahead in the Champions League race, the Nerazzurri haven’t got the incentive to sign someone like Verratti, whose agent recently criticised PSG for their inability to compete for a trophy as prestigious as that.

Verratti has, however, praised his two Italian suitors in a recent interview, saying that: “if I had to leave one day, I don't think Juventus or Inter would have problems [in signing me],” he told Rai Sport.

“I'm valued at €100 million? Numbers don't interest me.

“For now I'm happy at PSG, but Serie A is definitely a great league, like La Liga or the EPL”.

“Today there are even Italian teams who want to invest, like Inter and Juventus who have returned to a great level.

“I think Juventus are one of the four best teams in the world, all you need for proof is the Higuain investment.

“I’m happy in Paris for the moment, I'll speak to the club and we'll decide in the best choice”.