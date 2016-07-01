Juve president banned: what it means for him and the club

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been banned for a year by the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC). According to the governing body of Italian football, he was found guilty of helping to seek tickets to mafia-linked Juventus fan groups. Three other club officials were also banned.



From today, Agnelli will not be able to visit the dressing rooms for football matches, including FIGC friendlies and can not represent Juventus in activities relevant to national and international sporting sorts. The prohibition visiting locker rooms could also be extended, upon request, to matches organized by FIFA and UEFA



Investigators had been looking into whether Juventus gave tickets to 'ultras' fans to avoid violence or racial abuse in the stands that might bring fines or docked points. Agnelli has denied dealing with Rocco Dominello, a supporter said to be close to the Calabria-based N'drangheta mafia group. He did, however, recall meeting Dominello - who was sentenced to seven years in jail - according to AFP.



Prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro had requested a 30-month suspension and 50,000 euro fine for Agnelli at the FIGC hearing. He also recommended Juventus be forced to play two closed-door matches in empty stadiums. He was unsatisfied by the 12-month band and 20,000 euro fine, and vowed to appeal the ruling.



"Obviously the sentence disappoints us, even though the charges were revised," said his lawyer, Franco Coppi. Six-time defending Serie A champions Juventus had said they would not request Agnelli to step down if he was found guilty. They were order to pay 300,000 euros.



Giuseppe Marotta will represent Juventus at all formal events.

Matthew Klimberg