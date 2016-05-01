Juventus president Agnelli banned for one year over Mafia ticket sale scandal

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been handed a one-year ban for his role in selling tickets to ultras, while Juventus have been fined €300,000. The prosecution have asked for two-and-a-half year suspension for Agnelli, as well as a € 50.000 fine.



The Bianconeri patron has been found guilty of giving free tickets away to the Curva for re-sale. Even worse, the Ultras the time were heavily infiltrated by the mob. Saverio and Rocco Dominello were both sentenced in January, to twelve years and two months and seven years and nine months respectively.



The decision of the sporting court is a heavy one for Juventus although it is below the prosecution’s request. According to Sky Sport Juventus could appeal de court’s decision as the Serie A giants expected their president to be discharged.



Agnelli has just been appointed as the president of ECA but the ban is not going to affect is new position.



