Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is set to be sentenced today over his role in

The Bianconeri patron is in trouble over his and his club’s giving away of free tickets to the Curva for re-sale. Even worse, the Ultras the time were heavily infiltrated by the mob. Saverio and Rocco Dominello were both sentenced in January, to twelve years and two months and seven years and nine months respectively.

Prefect Giuseppe Pecoraro has accused Agnelli for “meeting exponents of organized crime”.

Things haven’t gone well for the Bianconeri in that respect, known ultra leader

The prosecution have asked for two-and-a-half year suspension for Agnelli, as well as a 50.000 fine. His lawyers are “moderately optimistic” that things will go well.

He will still be able to lead Juventus and be the president of the European Club Association.