Juventus provide Alex Sandro medical update

Juventus have released a medical update on their Brazilian defender Alex Sandro who picked up an injury during yesterday’s Super Cup final against AC Milan.

“After leaving the field of play in the first half of Friday’s Super Cup final, initial medical tests have shown that Alex Sandro strained the flexor muscles in his right thigh.

The Brazilian full-back’s condition will continue to be closely monitored over the coming days”, a statement published on the club’s official website reads.



Alex Sandro is one of Juventus’ finest players so far this season. The Brazilian left-back is getting some regular game time under Massimiliano Allegri who was forced to replace him in the first half of yesterday’s clash.



Alex Sandro has three assists and one goal in 22 appearances with the Old Lady so far this season. He moved to the J Stadium in summer 2015 from Porto for € 26 million.

