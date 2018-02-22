Juventus, PSG and Barcelona could break a world record this season

As we approach the so-called business end of the season, three of Europe’s biggest clubs are in with a realistic chance of achieving something which has never been done before in the history of football.



Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have all reached the latter stages of their respective domestic cup competitions. Each of the sides have won said trophies in each of the last three years, though no club has ever been victorious four years on the trot.



The Bianconeri are set to face Atalanta in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final this evening, holding a slender 1-0 advantage from their trip to Bergamo. Meanwhile, PSG host Marseille at the Parc des Princes tonight in the Coupe de France quarter-final.



Barcelona have already clinched their place in the Copa del Rey final, where they will face Sevilla in late April. Time will tell which of them will cement their place in folklore by achieving something which has never been done before.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)