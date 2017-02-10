Alexis Sanchez is set to be the subject of some massive summer offers, according to the Mirror.

The Mirror write that Arsenal’s £180.000-a-week offer is short of Sanchez’s expectations.

He has 18 months left on deal, and Juventus are confident that they can lure the former Udinese man to Turin. It appears, in fact, that he misses Italy and was very impressed by both Juventus and Inter, only to choose Barcelona, who nabbed the 28-year-old for 26 million back in 2011.

PSG have sounded out his entourage, too.

John Cross writes that both Juventus and PSG are preparing for a major bidding war for the Arsenal star, who banged in a brace this weekend as Arsenal beat Hull City (and Andrea Ranocchia!) 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. The Express reported that Milan were also in the race for the Chilean international, for whom the Rossoneri’s new Chinese owners are apparently ready to bid £45 million. Juventus had already made contact with the Gunners to express their interest.

