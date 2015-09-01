Exclusive: Juventus’ pursuit of Fabinho may block Emre Can transfer
14 December at 11:30AS Monaco star Fabinho has confirmed that this will be his final year in the tiny country. The midfielder wants to make a move to another top European club, and Juventus is prepared to pounce.
Last May, Juventus had taken concrete steps towards importing Fabinho as they had multiple contacts with his entourage. He would have played a crucial role this year, but. The combination of his attributes and relatively modest value caused the Bianconeri to strongly consider him.
The problem? Fabinho would occupy a non-EU roster spot. Given that Juve had already signed Rodrigo Bentancur, and that they wanted to reserve the final spot for Douglas Costa, they passed on Fabinho.
If Juventus is to bring him to Torino next summer they’ll have to fend off competition from two of the biggest clubs in the world. Fabinho – who was originally a wingback before becoming a midfielder at Monaco – is squarely in the sights of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
Furthermore, bringing him in may prevent Emre Can from making his much-speculated on move to Allianz Stadium.
