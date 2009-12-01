Juventus put Chelsea, Inter target of top of summer shopping list
27 February at 10:35Juventus will need to sign at least one new winger in the summer transfer window. The Old Lady’s new system has imposed the club to strengthen their attacking department especially on the wings. According to La Stampa (via ilbianconero), Juventus have put Federico Berardeschi on top of their summer shopping list.
The player’s agent Beppe Bozzo has been contacted already by the Serie A giants and the Italian players’ agent is said to be determined to make his client leave Fiorentina to join a bigger club. Chelsea and Inter are also said to be interested in welcoming the services of the talented 23-year-old winger but Juventus want to beat competition from their rivals and seal the transfer of the Italy International.
Bernardeschi’s € 700.000-a-year deal at the Artemio Franchi expires in 2019 and he is due to sign a contract extension with his club to raise his salary to € 2 million-a-year. Juventus, however, are open to offer the player up to € 3 million-a-year and could be also determined to trigger the player’s release clause, should Fiorentina include one in their star’s new contract.
Fiorentina could in fact add a new € 70 million release clause in Bernardeschi’s new deal. It will be very hard for Juventus to sign the talented footballer but after the signing of Higuain there is no more impossible signing Juventus can make.
