Juventus put new Raiola meeting on their agenda
01 March at 18:00
Juventus are set to meet with super-agent Mino Raiola over the coming weeks in order to discuss the future of teenagers Moise Kean and Leandro Fernandes.
Raiola enjoys a positive relationship with Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, having worked together on deals involving the likes of Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi in recent seasons. Indeed, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of the aforementioned Kean, who is currently enjoying a season-long loan spell at Hellas Verona.
Calciomercato.com understands Raiola wants to be sure of the Bianconeri’s plan to integrate the 18-year-old into the first team. Juve are currently weighing up whether to keep him next season or send him on loan to gain more experience. So far, all offers to lure him away from Turin on a permanent basis have been rejected.
It remains La Vecchia Signora’s intention to give the former Manchester City and Arsenal target the platform on which to prove himself in Serie A having tied him down to his first professional contract last summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments