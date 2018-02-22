Juventus puts pressure on Napoli before Inter match

Paulo Dybala scored a brace as Juventus went top of Serie A with a routine 2-0 home win against Udinese on Sunday.



With leaders Napoli in action later in the day against Inter, Massimiliano Allegri's men only needed a draw to claim top spot, even if only temporarily.



Dybala's double secured an 11th straight Serie A win as Juve seek a seventh consecutive title, with the champions now in ominous form, having kept eight successive clean sheets in the league.



Juve's latest victory was rarely in doubt at the Allianz Stadium after Dybala gave the Bianconeri the lead with his eighth free-kick goal for the club, a superb curling effort that gave Albano Bizzarri no chance.



Bizzarri, however, denied Gonzalo Higuain from the penalty spot after Dybala was fouled, but the strikers combined to great effect in the 49th minute for Juve's second to wrap up the points.



The pressure is now on Napoli in a lively two-horse title race, Maurizio Sarri's side having stumbled to a 4-2 home loss against Roma last time out to open the door for Juve.