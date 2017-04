Juventus will be looking to sign a new defender in the summer and many players are being linked with a move to the J Stadium. AC Milan full-back, however, tops the Old Lady’s transfer shortlist as Massimiliano Allegri is a long time admirer of the Italy International. According to a report of QS (via ilbianconero.com), the product of AC Milan academy was omitted from AC Milan squad last week-end because he has already reached an agreement with Juventus over a summer move to the J Stadium.De Sciglio’s AC Milan contract runs until 2018 and neither the player nor the club are intentioned to begin new contract talks.​Neither the representatives of AC Milan’s new board want De Sciglio to sign a contract extension and that’s why the Serie A giants need to sell their defender in the summer, otherwise they would run the risk to see him leave the San Siro as a free agent at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.