Juventus reach preliminary agreement with AC Milan defensive star
05 April at 17:50Juventus will be looking to sign a new defender in the summer and many players are being linked with a move to the J Stadium. AC Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio, however, tops the Old Lady’s transfer shortlist as Massimiliano Allegri is a long time admirer of the Italy International.
According to a report of QS (via ilbianconero.com), the product of AC Milan academy was omitted from AC Milan squad last week-end because he has already reached an agreement with Juventus over a summer move to the J Stadium.
De Sciglio’s AC Milan contract runs until 2018 and neither the player nor the club are intentioned to begin new contract talks.
Neither the representatives of AC Milan’s new board want De Sciglio to sign a contract extension and that’s why the Serie A giants need to sell their defender in the summer, otherwise they would run the risk to see him leave the San Siro as a free agent at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.
