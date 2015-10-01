Juventus ready to inform Liverpool about Emre Can agreement
02 January at 19:00Juventus have their hands on Emre Can and the latest reports in Italy claim the Old Lady is close to reaching an agreement with the Germany International. Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports Manchester United are also interested in signing the talented German midfielder but Juve are in pole position to sign the 23-year-old.
Tuttosport (via ilbianconero), confirms Juventus are closing in on the signing of the Reds’ star, so much so the Old Lady is planning to send Liverpool the confirmation of an agreed deal with the German.
Can’s contract expires at the end of the season, which means he is now free to negotiate a move away from Liverpool with any club interested in welcoming his services.
According to our sources, Juventus have offered Emre Can a € 3.5 million-a-year deal plus add-ons. The bianconeri hope to persuade Liverpool to sell the 23-year-old in the January transfer window but the Premier League giants are not open to sell their midfielder star on the cheap as Juve would only offer € 5/6 million as their maximum bid.
