Juventus ready to offer €80 m for Barcelona, Bayern target Verratti as agent drops PSG exit hint
03 May at 13:59sJuventus are preparing an € 80 million bid to sign Marco Verratti next summer, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. Our reporter in Monte Carlo Nicola Balice spotted the player’s agent Donato Di Campli close to Juventus’ hotel yesterday and Sky Sport Italia have reported that Verratti was also with his agent and his family in South France yesterday.
Juventus have put the talented Italian midfielder on top of their transfer shortlist but signing the former Pescara man will be nothing easy, especially for the Serie A giants. Their relationship with PSG, in fact, is not good at all after that the Old Lady signed Kingsley Coman as a free agent from PSG in summer 2014.
The player’s agent revealed yesterday Verratti may be open to leave Paris at the end of the season. “We know we have a contract with PSG. Unfortunately there are no chances to see Verratti join Juventus at the moment and I haven’t scheduled any meeting with them”, Di Campli said.
“Of course we’ll need no meet PSG at the end of the season because Marco needs to win trophies if he wants to become a top player and a great champion.”
Di Campli denied to have met Juventus executives but his decision to show himself around the hotel where Juventus are staying ahead of their Champions League semi-final sounds like a sort of message for PSG. Verratti is open to leave the French capital but PSG do not want to sell their star. An offer of Juventus is ready but the Old Lady wants Di Campli to convince PSG to return to make business with the bianconeri.
