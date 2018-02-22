Juventus Real Madrid: latest team news and predicted line-ups

Juventus and Real Madrid play the opening clash of the quarter finals of the Champions League tonight. Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane talked to media yesterday alongside Luka Modric and Giorgio Chiellini but the time for words will be over tonight.



Allegri has two doubts ahead of tonight’s clash. With Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic suspended, the Italian tactician is still on two minds about the best replacements for his star duo. Either Andrea Barzagli or Daniele Rugani could start at the back, while Claudio Marchisio and Rodrigo Bentancur will be battling it out for a spot in the middle of the park where Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira will also start.



As for Real Madrid, Zidane has only one doubt up front. Gareth Bale, in fact, is not expected to start the game despite the brace he scored against Las Palmas this past week end. Isco Alcaron or Marco Asensio may start in Real Madrid’s attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema.



Check out our gallery to know the predicted line-ups of the game.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni in Turin