Juventus record sales: Alex Sandro to follow Pogba and Vidal footsteps

Over the last few years there haven't been a lot of "untouchables" at Juve as they've sold players like Bonucci, Pogba and Vidal just to name a few of the bigger ones. The Bianconeri have been terrific sellers as they buy players cheap and sell them for a huge profit a few years later. The impressive thing is that even if they have sold multiple huge players over the past years, they keep on winning. This is a sign that Marotta and Paratici know how to re-invest the money in a smart way. Who could the next one be? Many people could think of Dybala but Alex Sandro is a much likelier possibility as of now. The wing-back arrived to Turin for 26 million euros as Juve would certainly double this is they do sell him in the future. Click on the gallery section bellow to view some of the best Juve sales over the past few season....



By Lorenzo Bettoni and Jean-Luca Mascaro