Juventus reignite interest in Sevilla star

Italian media outlet Ilbianconero.com report that Juventus have not given up on Sevilla midfielder Charles Nzonzi.



The player was identified by Juve coach Max Allegri this past summer as the ideal profile to strengthen the Bianconeri midfield this past summer and a deal was close. Juventus CEO Marotta offered €32,5 million but Sevilla held firmly asking for the full release fee sum in the player's contractof €40 million.



This led to the deal falling through and the player falling out with the Primera Division side since he was not allowed to leave despite making it abundantly clear that he wants to leave.



This coming transfer window Juventus will not make any big investments so Nzonzi would have to arrive on terms advantageous to the Serie A giants meaning a loan with an option to buy, a pill that Sevilla will find very hard to swallow. The interest from Allegri's Juventus remains however with Nzonzi fighting with the club Sevilla will rue not having sold the player this past summer when they had a chance to cash in on him.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)