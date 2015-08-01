Juventus reject Chinese bid for star striker
25 February at 15:20Juventus have refused another offer of Fabio Cannavaro’s Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, according to a report of ilbianconero. The Croatian striker is putting down some impressing performances for the Old Lady so far this season despite playing out of his natural position.
Max Allegri, in fact, is playing his as left winger in Juventus’ new 4-2-3-1 system and Mandzukic has brilliantly adapted to a position he had already covered at the beginning of his playing career.
No secret that Tianjin Quanjian are looking for a classic centre-forward having the Chinese club already sounded out the availabilities of both Diego Costa and Nikola Kalinic.
Just like Chelsea and Fiorentina did before them, Juventus have rejected an offer for their star striker who is set to stay at the J Stadium until the end of the season.
The former Bayern Munich star has seven goals and four assists in 31 games in all competitions so far this season. Tianjin Quanjian had already made an offer to sign Mandzukic in January.
