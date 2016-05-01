Juventus release injury updates for Alex Sandro, Khedira and Matuidi
23 January at 16:37Juventus sealed a crucial 1-0 against Genoa yesterday night but suffered injuries of both Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro who were replaced in the second half by the Old Lady’s boss Max Allegri.
Juventus have been training in Vinovo earlier today and after the training session the Old Lady has released an injury update on her pair.
“Alex Sandro suffered a low back contusion, whilst Khedira has a been diagnosed with a muscle strain”, Juventus said.
Juventus, however, specify that both players have trained in the gym alongside the rest of their teammates who played yesterday’s game.
The Serie A giants have also revealed that Blaise Matuidi picked up an injury yesterday night.
“Matuidi picked up an important leg contusion with consequent spill of blood. Matuidi’s conditions will be monitored in the coming days.”
The Frenchman is now in danger of missing out on Juventus’ upcoming Serie A clash against Chievo.
Go to comments