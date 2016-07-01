Juventus have officially released their squad list of Massimiliano Allegri for the opening match against Cagliari this Sunday. There is a surprise, as the newly arrived Blaise Matuidi is included in the list. Juve fans will wait anxiously to see how the newcomers fit into the group. This is the complete squad: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi, Kean.

#JuveCagliari: i 24 convocati di @OfficialAllegri