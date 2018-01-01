Photos: Juve’s special shirt to celebrate Buffon’s birthday

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates his 40th birthday today. Juventus released a special 'Black Edition' limited-edition collector's jersey to honor the Italian hero.



Only 1,111 will be produced, and you can see which one you have by looking inside the collar where the number 1 to 1,111 is printed visibly to make each piece a unique part of history.



The jersey is carefully packaged inside an exclusive black box bearing the Juventus logo in gold, complete with a special postcard from Buffon, alongside a printed quote and autograph.



The bad news, it will set you back 250 euros. The good news, it’s already sold out, so you don’t have to worry about dropping that much on a shirt.