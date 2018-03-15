Juventus are interested in signing Antony Martial,

The Bianconeri have, according to the outlet, renewed contacted with the Frenchman’s people through intermediaries.

Though United don’t want to lose the former Monaco man, he is not playing as regularly as he would want at Old Trafford. He’s scored eleven goals and made seven assists in all competitions this season, but faces competition from a number of players up front, with Alexis Sanchez arriving recently.

And the article claims that the Red Devils would be willing to accept €65 million for the Frenchman, who cost them €50m back in 2015. He netted 13 Premier League goals in his debut season under the tutelage of Louis Van Gaal.

Martial has been linked to Inter in the summer as part of a potential swap deal involving Ivan Perisic, but the whole affair blew over without anything happening, although the Frenchman seemed reluctant to move to Serie A.