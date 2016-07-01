After the renewals of Rugani, Bonucci and Sturaro, Juventus are now preparing to extend Alex Sandro’s stay in Turin. When the bianconeri invested €26 million in the summer of 2015, many eyebrows were raised but it has ultimately proved to be money well spent with the Brazilian left-back proving he is one of the world’s best in his position.



Now the 25-year-old, who is under contract at the champions until 2020, is set for a 12 month extension to that deal and a salary increase from €2.8 million to €3.5 million. The reason the Old Lady has brought forward negotiations is to put an end to any speculation that the player could move to the Premier League. Both Manchester United and Manchester City are known admirers and both clubs have reportedly lined up the ex-Porto man for next summer. Now Allegri needs Alex Sandro more than ever, and will be anxious to for him to return as quickly as possible after picking up an injury in the recent Super-Cup defeat to Milan.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler