Juventus TV, the Juventus official channel, has indirectly responded to Massimo Moratti, former Inter president, who had said yesterday, "If there had been Var in 1998 for Iuliano's challenge on Ronaldo...?"

On the twitter account of Juventus TV, there is a message that reads ‘As requested “if there was the VAR" we explain the pictures you did not find.’ And the photo of the tweet portrays Taribo West's challenge on Pippo Inzaghi, in the opening match between Inter and Juventus, that finished 1-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri in 1997-98. The second leg was the infamous single game that included the controversial intervention of Iuliano on Ronaldo that was not called.