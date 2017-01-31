Juventus reportedly agree €40m fee for summer move of French midfielder
31 January at 18:45Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement for the signing of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The bianconeri are long time admirers of the French midfielder, so much so Giuseppe Marotta tried to sign him in the current transfer window, though the Ligue 1 giants have blocked the possible January transfer of their midfield star.
According to Italian paper Tuttosport, Tolisso will move to Juventus in a € 40 million deal next summer. Juventus had offered as much earlier during the current transfer window.
Tolisso is one of Europe’s most talented midfielder and has already plenty of International experience despite being only 22. The Frenchman scored a late equalizer in last November’s Champions League game played against Juventus at the J Stadium.
AC Milan and Inter are said to be interested in signing the French midfielder as well, but Juventus are already in advanced transfer talks. Napoli agreed the player’s transfer fee next summer but Tolisso rejected the chance to move to the San Paolo opted to stay at Lyon for one more season. The 2017 summer could be the right one for him to finally move to Italy.
Share on