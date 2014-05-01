Juventus are back in the market for Leandro Paredes,

The young Argentine has struggled for consistency at Roma this season, and has also been targeted by Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The former Empoli loanee is seen as a cheaper alternative to Corentin Tolisso who, as we’ve discussed in our morning exclusive, he costs only

20 million, as opposed to the

40m minimum that the Lyon star will cost.

Our sources indicated that the Ligue 1 side may ask for as much as €50 million.

Paredes

Daniele De Rossi has had a very strong campaign, too, restricting Paredes’ role.

The young Argentine shined on loan at Empoli next season, performing as one of Serie A’s most interesting playmakers, starting 29 Serie A games and scoring twice.