Juventus resume interest in AC Milan defender as Guardiola wants reunion with Dani Alves
09 March at 13:15Juventus are interested in signing AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio and could make an offer to sign him next summer, Corriere dello Sport reports. The Italian defender’s contract runs until 2018 but the player seems not intentioned to sign a new deal with the club.
Here’s why Juventus could enter transfer talks for the versatile full-back trying to sign him on the cheap. Juventus boss Max Allegri is a long-time admirer of the product of AC Milan academy so much so he was the manager who promoted him to senior level back in the days.
The bianonconeri, however, want to sign De Sciglio regardless Allegri’s opinion given that the manager is heavily linked with leaving the club in the summer.
Juventus will need to sign a new defender in the summer given that either Stephan Lichtsteiner or Dani Alves will leave the club at the end of the season. The latter has been linked with a reunion with his former boss Pep Guardiola at Man City but, as of today, the Swiss defender is more likely to leave Juve than the former Barça star.
Go to comments