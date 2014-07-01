Juventus resume interest in Arsenal defender as Old Lady seek Howedes replacement
03 December at 18:12Juventus have resumed their interest in Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi as the Old Lady is uncertain about the future of Banedikt Howedes at the club.
The latter has only managed one appearance with the Old Lady so far this season as he has been struggling with injuries.
The Germany defender made his debut with the Old Lady in last week’s home clash against Crotone but only two days later he was ruled out until the beginning of new year.
Howedes joined Juventus on loan with option to buy and Juventus’ option becomes mandatory once the German plays his 25th game with the club this season.
The Serie A giants believe Howedes would struggle to play on a regular basis until the end of the year and according to Rai Sport (via ilbianconero), Mustafi could be the centre-back Juventus will try to sign in the January transfer window as the Gunners’ centre-back is struggling to become a regular starter under Arsene Wenger.
