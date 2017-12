Juventus have resumed their interest in Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi as the Old Lady is uncertain about the future of Banedikt Howedes at the club.The latter has only managed one appearance with the Old Lady so far this season as he has been struggling with injuries.The Germany defender made his debut with the Old Lady in last week’s home clash against Crotone but onlyHowedes joined Juventus on loan with option to buy and Juventus’ option becomes mandatory once the German plays his 25game with the club this season.The Serie A giants believe Howedes would struggle to play on a regular basis until the end of the year and according to Rai Sport (via ilbianconero), Mustafi could be the centre-back Juventus will try to sign in the January transferunder Arsene Wenger.