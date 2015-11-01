Juventus resume interest in Chelsea midfield star
03 April at 19:50Juventus are known to be long time admirers of Chelsea star Nemanja Matic and with the Old Lady that will be looking for some midfield reinforcement in the summer, the Serbian midfielder has made return on the radars of the Serie A giants, ilbianconero reports.
Chelsea are also being linked with several centre midfielders, including Tottenham outcast Moussa Sissoko and AS Monaco starlet Tiemoue Bakayoko and the Premier League giants could decide to offload the former Benfica midfielder in case they manage to sign one of them.
Juventus tried to sign Matic last summer too, but Chelsea did not even listen to offers coming from the J Stadium as former bianconeri boss Antonio Conte was not open to sell the complete 28-year-old midfielder.
Although Matic has been playing a key role for Chelsea so far this season, the possible arrival of some midfield reinforcement could push him out of the Stamford Bridge and that’s why Juventus have resumed the interest in their long time transfer target.
