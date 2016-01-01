Juventus resume interest in Man Utd defender

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is struggling to live up to expectations at the Old Trafford and the Italian defender is still subject of interest of both Juventus and Inter with both Serie A giants that would welcome the former Torino defender back in Italy with open arms.



Darmian started in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat against Chelsea yesterday night but – yet again – failed to impress. Darmian has only registered 17 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season and according to ilbianconero.com, Juventus are still monitoring the situation of the Italian defender in Manchester.



The contract of the 27-year-old defender expires in 2019 but Juventus hope that Manchester United will be open to sell him in the summer.



​Mourinho refused to sell him to Inter on loan in January as the Special One is only looking for a permanent departure of the Italy defender who is likely to leave the Red side of Manchester in the summer.

