Juventus resume interest in out of favour Barcelona midfielder
11 May at 11:28Juventus have resumed their interest in their former target Andre Gomes, a Portuguese midfielder under contract with Barcelona. The former Valencia star has flopped in his first season at the Camp Nou and several reports in Spain claim Barelona want to sell him at the end of the season.
Trouble is, the blaugrana paid as much as € 60 million to sign him last summer and no clubs will give Barcelona the same money they spent less than one year ago.
Juventus and Real Madrid were interested in signing the 23-year-old last summer but Barcelona managed to sign him from Valencia. Barcelona’s technical director Robert Fernandez believes the player still needs time and he is not open to sell him in the summer. Some other Barcelona personalities, however, believe Andre Gomes could be sold for the right offer, which, they believe, Juventus or some Premier League club will table in the summer.
English clubs, in fact, are also reported to be interested although Mundo Deportivo fails to identify which clubs want to sign the promising midfielder.
