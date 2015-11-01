Juventus retire from race to sign Chelsea defensive target in the summer

Juventus have retired from race to sign Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac in the summer, according to various reports in Italy. The 22-year-old left-back was a top target of both clubs in the January transfer window, but Schalke 04 rejected every offer they received for the promising defender even if his contract with the Bundesliga giants expires at the end of the season.



Juventus were said to have reached an economic agreement for the signing of the player at the end of the season, but La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Serie A giants are not interested in signing the Bosnia International anymore, which means Chelsea, at the moment, are the only club interested in signing him.



​Juventus offered € 5 million to sign Kolasinac in January, but Schalke want to keep him until the end of the season and Chelsea have now a concrete chance to sign the talented left-back as a free agent at the end of the season.

