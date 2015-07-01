Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is suspected of having spoken discussed a move to Chelsea with Antonio Conte.

Bayern won't, however, sell for less than £40 million, while Chelsea are offering £34m for Conte's former pupil, something which may have prompted the Chilean to agree to talk on Boxing Day about a switch to London.

The two have quite the shared past together, having won four Scudetti titles together in Italy with Juventus.

Acquired for a laughable €10.5m back in 2011 from Bayer Leverkusen, the Chilean star went on to become the driving force of the Bianconeri’s midfield, adding a precious 35 Serie A goals in four seasons.

Despite a few good performances, the Chilean has never quite swayed fans at Bayern Munich, netting only six Bundesliga goals so far.

report that the 29-year-old is one of the Pensioners’ main January transfer targets, with Conte looking to add some backbone to his midfield with Oscar leaving for Shanghai and Cesc Fabregas not an automatic choice.