Juventus reveal Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa injury concerns



In a statement posted on their official website, Juventus have confirmed that they will evaluate the fitness of both Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi following last night’s Coppa Italia match against Atalanta.



Bernardeschi underwent treatment earlier today, having sustained a blow to his left knee during the semi-final first leg in Bergamo. Meanwhile, his Brazilian teammate will be evaluated tomorrow after he suffered bruising to his left calf.



The rest of the squad trained as normal, with those involved in yesterday’s game carrying out recovery work in the gym. Curiously, the statement did not mention Mehdi Benatia, who was substituted by coach Massimiliano Allegri after suffering an injury of his own.



Fresh injury concerns are, quite frankly, the last thing the Bianconeri need just now. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado have been struggling to reach peak condition, and remain in doubt for their Champions League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)