Juventus richer than Barcelona & Chelsea

The Soccerex Football Finance 100, which ranks the world's richest teams released their list of the 100 richest clubs.



Soccerex is a British organization that has ranked the worlds richest clubs since 1995 on a number of factors such as based on a clubs playing and fixed assets, money in the bank, owner potential investment and debt,



The list is topped by Premier League giants Manchester City followed closely by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Serie A giants Juventus break into the top 10 in 8th place but more surprisingly La Liga giants FC Barcelona are not in the top 10 but found in 13th place with Real Madrid in 6th place.



The top 10 list:



1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. PSG

4. Guangzhou Evergrande

5. Tottenham

6. Real Madrid

7. Manchester United

8. Juventus

9. Chelsea

10. Bayern Munich

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)