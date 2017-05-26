Juventus risk FIFA fine over €105m Pogba move to Man United
27 May at 11:18Juventus could be in hot water over Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United, with accusations that agent Mino Raiola is a third party, something which could lead to a big fine.
According to Football Leaks - and in a report published by L’Espresso - a number of documents reveal that FIFA have asked for the Bianconeri to be fined over the French star’s transfer, because it includes a third party, namely the payment to agent Mino Raiola.
This is the percentage that the representative ended up earning in the deal, being paid €27 million by Juventus, €19.4m from Manchester United and another €2.6m from Pogba himself.
The Bianconeri have been referred to a disciplinary commission, which seems to have a strong case, namely that Juventus effectively dealt with a third party, that of agent Mino Raiola.
The 24-year-old star has scored nine goals this season, adding five more assists in all competitions for the Red Devils, who recently won the Europa League, beating Ajax 2-0.
Go to comments