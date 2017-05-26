Juventus could be in hot water over Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United, with accusations that agent Mino Raiola is a third party, something which could lead to a big fine.

This is the percentage that the representative ended up earning in the deal, being paid

27 million by Juventus,

19.4m from Manchester United and another

2.6m from Pogba himself.

The Bianconeri have been referred to a disciplinary commission, which seems to have a strong case, namely that Juventus effectively dealt with a third party, that of agent Mino Raiola.

The 24-year-old star has scored nine goals this season, adding five more assists in all competitions for the Red Devils, who recently won the Europa League, beating Ajax 2-0.

- and in a report published by L’Espresso - a number of documents reveal that FIFA have asked for the Bianconeri to be fined over the French star’s transfer, because it includes a third party, namely the payment to agent Mino Raiola.