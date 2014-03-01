Juventus are set to rival Arsenal for William Carvalho,

The Turinese newspaper considers the 25-year-old Newcastle target to be a priority, alongside Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot and a number of other players.

The Bianconeri still won’t pay what PSG are asking for Matuidi, whom the Ligue 1 champions value at a lot more than the

15 million which Juventus won’t raise.

​Carvalho himself is said to be priced at

40m,

The Portuguese international and Euro 2016 champion is more in favour of a move to the Gunners than one to St James’ Park.

​Carvalho

A holding midfielder with very good technique, he would be a part of Juve’s plan to add some fresh legs to their midfield. Matuidi, for his part, turned 30 this year.