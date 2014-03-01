Juventus rival Arsenal for €40m European champion
29 July at 11:25Juventus are set to rival Arsenal for William Carvalho, according to Tuttosport.
The Turinese newspaper considers the 25-year-old Newcastle target to be a priority, alongside Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot and a number of other players.
The Bianconeri still won’t pay what PSG are asking for Matuidi, whom the Ligue 1 champions value at a lot more than the €15 million which Juventus won’t raise.
Carvalho himself is said to be priced at €40m, with the Mirror recently claiming that Arsene Wenger had a special interest in him, and wanted to launch another bid worth €30 million.
The Portuguese international and Euro 2016 champion is more in favour of a move to the Gunners than one to St James’ Park.
Carvalho is under contract to Lisbon until 2020 and has a massive €45 million release clause, too.
A holding midfielder with very good technique, he would be a part of Juve’s plan to add some fresh legs to their midfield. Matuidi, for his part, turned 30 this year.
@EdoDalmonte
