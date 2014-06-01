Juventus want Arsenal target Corentin Tolisso to be their new Vidal, according to our sources.

Reported Nicola Balice claims that the big priority in Turin right now is to add muscle to the midfield, with players like Tomas Rincon already being signed to shore it up.

A recent quote says a lot about the estimation the Frenchman,

The only problem with this quote is that it doesn’t come from Juventus, but from Napoli, owner Aurelio De Laurentiis uttering these words as his club came very close to landing the 22-year-old, before savvy old fox Jean-Michel Aulas pulled out.

Juventus have had the chance both to watch Tolisso and talk about a move with Lyon as the two sides faced off in this year’s Champions League, but there’s a problem: the €25 million pricetag has gone up to €40m since the summer.

While Marotta and Paratici are big fans of Tolisso, this is seen as too high a price, at least for the moment.

@NicolaBalice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte