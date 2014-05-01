Juventus have joined the race for Tiémoué Bakayoko,

The Chelsea and Manchester United target is liked by many other European clubs, but has made it clear that, if he is to leave, he’ll go overseas. His value is estimated at around

Tuttosport write that the Old Lady’s Coach, Max Allegri, really likes the physical presence of Bakayoko, but there’s also a problem.

According to the Turinese paper, Juve want midfielders who are able to carry the ball forwards.

Bakayoko has already excluded moving to rivals PSG, saying that

“I have a contract with Monaco today,” the midfielder told Canal+.

“I know that some clubs are interested. I’ve spoken to those close to me, and we established that our objective is to win titles.”

The 22-year-old helped Monaco earn their first Ligue 1 title since the 1999-2000 season, as well as making it to their first Champions League semi-final since 2004.



The midfielder’s presence has helped Bernardo Silva and Fabinho sweep forwards and create havoc, the side scoring a massive 107 Ligue 1 goals this season.

€42 million.it’s ‘impossible.’