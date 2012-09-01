Juventus have joined Inter in the

The former Valencia and Everton player is seen as being the tassel missing in the Bianconeri’s defence, and has already played in Serie A with Sampdoria.

The Old Lady lost Leonardo Bonucci this summer, the international rowing with Coach Max Allegri and choosing to leave for Milan for

40 million.

Inter had recently been linked with the German international, as they too are looking for another defender to cement things at the back.

Mustafi has quickly established himself in England, despite only joining in January for around

40 million (£35m) , though he had a poor game against Stoke last weekend.

The Bianconeri have often had a keen eye on the Bundesliga and German players in general, being linked to Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa (who they signed) as well as Julian Draxler when he was still at Wolfsburg.

The Old Lady had a difficult game against Lazio in the Italian SuperCup recently, conceding three goals and worrying fans over the defence.