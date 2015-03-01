Juventus rival Roma for Sassuolo starlet
24 March at 12:59Roma are being threatened by rivals Juventus, Napoli and Milan in their attempts at signing one of Italy’s top starlets.
Lorenzo Pellegrini has already scored seven goals for club Sassuolo this season in all competitions, adding one more yesterday as he netted against Poland in an Under-21 friendly.
Roma are in front here, seeing as they have the first option on the youngster, and the right to bring him back to the Olimoico for only €10 million.
The problem is that Pellegrini doesn’t want to end up like Leandro Paredes and find himself restricted: either Strootman or Nainggolan will have to leave in order to give him the guarantees he wants.
Moreover, he wants a bigger salary, seeing the interest that he’s attracting.
Juventus have already expressed a liking for him, and get on very well with Sassuolo. Otherwise, Napoli look to have cooled a little, while Milan have their own problems to deal with.
President James Pallotta recently swore that “we learned a lesson after Pjanic’s move to Juventus, we need to be smarter”: how better to do this than to avoid losing another talent to Juventus?
Go to comments