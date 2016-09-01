Juventus and Roma are set to renew their rivalry tomorrow night in Torino. With both clubs in the thick of the Scudetto hunt, the match is of more importance than many in recent years.



Douglas Costa has said that Juventus wants, and should be able to, beat Roma at home. On the other end of the spectrum, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco sounded more measured when he listed his realistic goal of securing a point and remaining close to the defending champions.



Here are how you can expect the teams to line up, and the chances of some adjustments:

