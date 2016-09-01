Juventus-Roma: The latest news and updates for tonight's match

Tonight’s highly anticipated match between Juventus and Roma pits two leading Scudetto candidates against each other in Torino.



Juventus sit just one point behind Serie A leading Napoli, while Roma sit three behind Juventus, and four behind Napoli. However, Roma has played one fewer match than the other two, and that makes this match all the more important. Any result by Roma keeps them in excellent contention, while a Juventus victory will put the Giallorossi significantly behind.



Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) has all the latest news, and previews tonight’s titanic matchup.