Juventus-Roma: The official squad lists
22 December at 19:15Managers Max Allegri and Eusebio di Francesco have revealed the players they'll be bringing with them to Allianz Stadium tomorrow night for their highly anticipated clash.
Check out the squad lists here:
JUVENTUS:
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Cuadrado
8 Marchisio
9 Higuaín
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
16 Pinsoglio
17 Mandzukic
20 Pjaca
22 Asamoah
23 Szczesny
24 Rugani
26 Lichtsteiner
27 Sturaro
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
35 Loria
ROMA:
Alisson Becker
Lukasz Skorupski
Bogdan Lobont
Juan Jesus
Aleksandar Kolarov
Hector Moreno
Federico Fazio
Bruno Peres
Emerson Palmieri
Kostas Manolas
Leandro Castan
Radja Nainggolan
Kevin Strootman
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Daniele De Rossi
Maxime Gonalons
Alessandro Florenzi
Gerson
Diego Perotti
Edin Dzeko
Patrik Schick
Cengiz Under
Stephan El Shaarawy
