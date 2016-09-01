Managers Max Allegri and Eusebio di Francesco have revealed the players they'll be bringing with them to Allianz Stadium tomorrow night for their highly anticipated clash.Check out the squad lists here:3 Chiellini4 Benatia5 Pjanic6 Khedira7 Cuadrado8 Marchisio9 Higuaín10 Dybala11 Douglas Costa12 Alex Sandro14 Matuidi15 Barzagli16 Pinsoglio17 Mandzukic20 Pjaca22 Asamoah23 Szczesny24 Rugani26 Lichtsteiner27 Sturaro30 Bentancur33 Bernardeschi35 LoriaAlisson BeckerLukasz SkorupskiBogdan LobontJuan JesusAleksandar KolarovHector MorenoFederico FazioBruno PeresEmerson PalmieriKostas ManolasLeandro CastanRadja NainggolanKevin StrootmanLorenzo PellegriniDaniele De RossiMaxime GonalonsAlessandro FlorenziGersonDiego PerottiEdin DzekoPatrik SchickCengiz UnderStephan El Shaarawy